Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 74, two more discharged

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:26 IST
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 74, two more discharged

Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 74 even as the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 went up to six after two more persons were discharged, a senior health department officer said. All the four new cases, one of them a woman, were of local transmission, taking the count of such infections to 38, while cases of patients with a history of international travel stayed at 32, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Four of the COVID-19 patients have inter-state travel history, she said. As many as six COVID-19 patients have died in the state so far, she said, adding all of them had co-morbid conditions (other diseases).

With two 28-year-old men from Surat and Rajkot, as well as a 55-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Ahmedabad testing positive on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state went up to 74, Ravi said. Amid the rising coronavirus cases, two more patients were on Tuesday discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, taking the total number of patients recovering from the infection to six, she said.

"We hope more patients are successfully treated and discharged," Ravi said. With this, four patients from Ahmedabad, one each from Surat and from Vadodara have been discharged so far, Ravi told reporters.

Among the Ahmedabad residents who have been discharged, three were over 60 years of age, considered a vulnerable group, she said. Of the six patients who have succumbed to the infection so far, three were from Ahmedabad, two from Bhavnagar and one from Surat, the senior bureaucrat said.

Out of 62 active cases, two COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, while the condition of others is stable, she said. As may as 19,026 people have been placed under quarantinein Gujarat, including 18,078 in homes, 741 in government facilities and 207 in private centres, she said.

Ravi said the health department has surveyed around 6.15 crore people in the state, which includes on-site and telephonic surveys, as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus. The health department converts areas where positive cases have been found into containment and buffer zones and undertake measures to prevent the outbreak of the virus as per central government's guidelines, she said.

"Areas where positive cases have been found are being treated as hotspot. Since the last two days, we have taken proactive measures for cluster containment in these areas," Ravi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Keep global food supply chains intact - WTO, UN agencies urge

Food supply chains must be protected from any trade-related measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, the heads of the World Trade Organization WTO and U.N. food and health agencies said on Tuesday, warning of possible shortages and pric...

Those who attended Nizamuddin congregation from U'khand being identified

The Uttarakhand government directed the district administrations on Tuesday to identify people who had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi. Taking cognisance of reports that people from the state had also attended the g...

Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35%, Ottawa to spend C$2 bln on key equipment

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped by 35 to 89 in less than a day, officials said on Tuesday, and Ottawa said it would spend C2 billion to help buy key medical supplies and equipment.Chief public health officer The...

IMF can develop innovative methods for meeting COVID-19 related financing requirements: FM at G20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the IMF can develop innovative and ingenious methods to meet COVID-19 related financing requirements given that policy space is severely constrained in most countries in these unprecedente...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020