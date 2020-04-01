Mexico registers 1,215 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths - health ministry

Mexico registers 1,215 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths - health ministryReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-04-2020 06:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 06:44 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday registered 1,215 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 1,094 the day before.
It also said 29 people died from the virus in Mexico, up from 28 a day earlier.
