Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. emergency medical stockpile nearly out of protective gear as demand rises -officials

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 06:57 IST
U.S. emergency medical stockpile nearly out of protective gear as demand rises -officials

An emergency stockpile of medical equipment maintained by the U.S. government has nearly run out of protective gear that could be useful to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to two officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The near-exhausted supply includes masks, respirators, gloves, gowns and face shields, the officials said. A small amount of gear has been set aside for federal first responders, according to one of the officials, both of whom requested anonymity to discuss the matter. The U.S. Strategic National Stockpile aims to provide medical supplies during emergencies so severe they cause shortages. But states across the country have called on the federal government in recent weeks to send them large quantities of gear to help hospitals deal with surging cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The United States leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 188,000 infections and 3,873 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat, also said on Tuesday that the stockpile was empty, calling it a "disturbing" development.

President Donald Trump contested the idea that the stockpile was "empty" during a White House news conference, saying that equipment was going directly to those in need - a more efficient process. "We're having them brought ideally from the manufacturer directly to the hospital or state where it's going" Trump said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency took control of the stockpile management earlier this month and has been distributing supplies to states, according to one of the DHS officials. FEMA spokeswoman Lizzie Litzow said the agency knew in its planning for the virus that the stockpile alone would not meet the needs of states, adding the federal government would "exhaust all means" to find supplies.

Litzow also said that an economic stimulus bill passed by Congress last week included $16 billion to build up the stockpile. FEMA said that as of Saturday, 26 million surgical masks and nearly 12 million of the more effective N95 respirators had been taken from the stockpile and delivered to public health officials around the country, along with millions of face shields, surgical gowns and gloves.

In addition to protective gear, more than 8,000 ventilators hade been distributed from the stockpile, according to FEMA. Trump said on Tuesday the federal government had 10,000 additional ventilators "ready to go," but did not specify whether they were part of the stockpile. As the reserve supplies have dwindled, FEMA officials have sought to track down whatever protective medical equipment they can find available for purchase overseas, looking mostly to suppliers in China and Malaysia, according to the two DHS officials.

"Not only are we buying what they have to sell, we’re buying their next batch," one of the DHS officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

ALGS adds three $100k events to Stay & Play series

The Apex Legends Global Series ALGS moved to an online format Tuesday while announcing the addition of three new 100,000 events. The news came in a website posting from game-maker Electronic Arts EA.As the global coronavirus situation evolv...

Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms - British scientists' study

Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by British scientists to help monitor the pandemic caused by the new coronavir...

Work underway to speed up consents for projects during COVID 19 recovery

Work is underway looking at measures to speed up consents for development and infrastructure projects during the recovery from COVID 19, to provide jobs and stimulate our economy. Environment Minister David Parker said the COVID-19 pandemic...

Mexican airline Volaris reduces capacity further amid coronavirus

Mexican airline Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion said on Tuesday that it will reduce its capacity for April by another 80, following a reduction of 50 announced a week earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic hits airlines around the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020