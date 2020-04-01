Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wales coach Pivac, WRU chief exec Phillips take 25% wage cut

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 08:47 IST
Rugby-Wales coach Pivac, WRU chief exec Phillips take 25% wage cut

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips and head coach Wayne Pivac will both take a 25% pay cut as part of efforts to tackle the financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic, the WRU has said. Dependent upon the needs of the business, other staff members would take pay cuts of either 25% or 10% as part of the cost-cutting measures, which come into effect on Wednesday, it added.

The decision was made to safeguard jobs and protect "the medium and long-term health" of Welsh Rugby, and negotiations over players' wages are ongoing. "We are continuing our constructive dialogue with the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) and the Regions," Phillips said in a statement https://www.wru.wales/2020/03/staff-cost-savings-implemented.

"This includes an exchange of information with the WRPA, particularly around the complex financials involved, so that all parties can come to an informed decision. We are working as quickly as possible to bring this to a conclusion." Scottish Rugby has taken similar measures, with coach Gregor Townsend accepting a 25% wage deferral, while England coach Eddie Jones has accepted a pay cut of over 25% to ease the financial burden on the Rugby Football Union.

The RFU faces losses of up to 50 million pounds ($61.8 million) over the next year-and-a-half due to the outbreak but will still provide a 7 million pounds relief package to community clubs in the country. The Irish Rugby Football Union announced last month that its players and staff agreed to having their wages reduced by 10% to 50% based on an "equitable sliding scale". ($1 = 0.8080 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

The Pleiades embrace Venus

Every eight years, the brightest planet and the best-known open cluster come together -- sometimes theyre a bit farther apart, sometimes theyre closer together. This year is a good one for viewers in North America Venus will pass a mere 14 ...

Sport-China bans big crowd events to curb second wave of infections

HONG KONG, April 1 Reuters - Sports bodies in China have been banned from organising events that will draw large crowds until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, the countrys National Sports Bureau said in a directive issued on ...

FOREX-Dollar firms as investors brace for global downturn

The dollar was a touch firmer on Wednesday, buoyed by its safe-haven status with the world staring at what is likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as it locks down to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It advanced ag...

COVID-19: Hand sanitiser becomes part of funeral kit in Tripura

Subir Chakraborty, a priest of Tripuras largest crematorium at Battala here, sat down beside a body to perform rituals before it is placed on a pyre. He checked out what he needed -- jute sticks, ghee, tulsi basil leaves, white cotton cloth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020