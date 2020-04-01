Taiwan stimulus to deal with economic impact of virus to reach $35 bln

Taiwan's economic stimulus to deal with the impact of the coronavirus will reach T$1.05 trillion ($35 billion), President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday.

Tsai, speaking at a news conference at the presidential office, also said Taiwan will donate 10 million face masks for medical personnel in the countries most affected by the virus.

