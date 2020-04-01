Left Menu
Development News Edition

China has fewer new coronavirus infections, starts posting tally of symptom-free cases

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:48 IST
China has fewer new coronavirus infections, starts posting tally of symptom-free cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday in the global coronavirus pandemic and started to publish the daily change in cases that are free of symptoms, although the latter could complicate the picture of trends in the disease. Almost all of Tuesday's 36 new cases involved arrivals from overseas, the National Health Commission said, down from 48 a day earlier, and taking total infections to 81,554.

But that figure excludes 130 new sufferers of the highly contagious disease who do not show symptoms, statistics from the health authority showed. Some other countries include cases that test positive for the virus but display no symptoms in the tally of confirmed cases, in line with advice from the World Health Organization.

China must "build a solid line of defense against the risks of an overseas epidemic", and allow no loopholes, President Xi Jinping said in comments published on Wednesday. In his remarks during a visit to the eastern province of Zhejiang, Xi also urged better management of symptom-free cases.

Users of Chinese social media have expressed fear that carriers with no symptoms could be spreading the virus unknowingly, especially as authorities ease curbs on travel for previous hotspots in the epidemic, now that infections have subsided. Last week, WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove told a conference in Geneva that symptomatic patients were the main drivers of transmission in the majority of cases, while most of those classified as asymptomatic developed symptoms a few days after diagnosis.

But China has now decided to devote greater screening to asymptomatic sufferers and those in contact with them. By Tuesday, 1,367 asymptomatic cases were under observation, down from 1,541 the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

Seven deaths from the virus were reported on Tuesday, up from just one the day before. All but one were in the central province of Hubei, where the outbreak began late last year. A single new local infection was reported in the southern province of Guangdong.

Although the tally of imported cases, at 806, is just a small fraction of overall cases, authorities fearing the second wave of infection have barred entry to most foreigners and ordered tougher checks on citizens returning from abroad.

HUBEI AND WUHAN RESURGENCE

Life in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, the epicentre of the new global pandemic, is slowly returning to normal as the government eases a more than two-month-long lockdown. In Hubei, 93.8% of companies have resumed operation while in Wuhan 85.4% are back in business, Hubei's National Development and Reform Commissions (NDRC) vice director Xie Gaobo said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Xie added that for the next stage, the focus is on studying measures that can help companies return to full capacity. Business surveys this week showed domestic demand remains weak and export orders are plunging as more countries impose strict lockdowns and other anti-virus measures. Meanwhile, China also is taking further steps to support hard-hit small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The bar for loan applications from small start-ups will be lowered, the vice president of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Wuhan branch Wang Bing said, adding that these enterprises can apply for up to 3 million yuan ($423,000) of credit. "For virus-hit SMEs, repayment on loans and interests can be delayed till June 30," Wang added.

As of March 31, banks in Hubei have issued 30.299 billion yuan in cheap loans to such companies, he said. Hubei, which will see 450,000 fresh graduates this year, has the "relatively heavy" task of safeguarding employment, the vice director of Hubei's Department of Education, Zhang Jinyuan, said.

Zhang added that online recruitment was being rolled out, state-owned enterprises and SMEs were being encouraged to hire more Hubei graduates and rules were being drafted to attract more graduates into the army. For an interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto extends free service, warranty period of all vehicles

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has extended its free service and warranty period for both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the wake of the 21-day pan-India lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In view of the curren...

In Syria camp fearing coronavirus, young teachers adapt again

After bombs forced him and his students from their homes, Ahmed Hadaja began teaching in a tent in northwest Syria. And now that the threat of coronavirus has shut even his tented school, he has found a way to carry on.Were urging parents t...

Kosovo removes tariffs on Serbian goods but adds new restrictions

Kosovo on Wednesday removed 100 percent import tariffs on goods produced in Serbia but introduced new measures making it harder for Serbian citizens to enter the country, a move likely to draw criticism from the United States, its biggest s...

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 2071, death toll stands at 27

As many as 27 people have died after being infected with the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan so far. The virus has infected several thousand people worldwide. Even as the number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has reached 2071, some reports s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020