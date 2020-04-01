Infosys Foundation partners Narayana Health City to open quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, on Wednesday said it has partnered Narayana Health to open a 100-room quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in the vicinity of Narayana Health City in Bengaluru. The facility, aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, will accommodate patients, offer regular monitoring by doctors, nurses, and provide essential medication, free of cost, a statement said.

The patients in the isolation facility will be treated and monitored by the doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City, it added. Earlier this week, Infosys Foundation had announced its commitment of Rs 100 crore to help the government with COVID-19 relief efforts.

"Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because they cannot afford proper treatment, and at the same time, they lose their lives while dealing with the illness. "This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that the underserved people of our society get access to clean, hygienic accommodation as well as appropriate medical treatment," Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said.

Devi Shetty, chairman and executive director of Narayana Health, said providing safe-spaces, with proper medical care to enable patients to isolate themselves, will play a big role in India's fight against COVID-19.

