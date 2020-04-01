ICMR conducts 47,951 tests for coronavirus till date

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said it has conducted 47,951 tests for coronavirus till date.

"We have conducted 47,951 tests to date. There are 126 labs in ICMR network. The number of private labs that have been approved is 51," R Ganga Ketkar, ICMR, said at a press briefing here.

In India, there are a total of 1,637 cases of COVID-19 as of now, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

