Self-isolation a privilege not available to poor

To defeat the highly contagious coronavirus, there is only one solution, and that is self-isolation. Although the majority of the citizens are following it religiously, the poor are struggling to feed themselves and even buy the basic essentials for survival. In words of Pinki, a resident of Sukhdev Vihar, Delhi " Self-isolation is a privilege for only rich people and not the poor."

Pinki stated that although they follow rules, stepping out becomes necessary to use the washroom or to fetch water. "We are doing our best to follow the rules and guidelines listed by the government, but it's not easy for us. For the basic needs like using washrooms or getting food and water, we have to step out." she said.

Another resident, Neeraj, said how they don't have an option but to step out for food. He said, "Rich and affluent people get everything delivered to their homes, but we cannot afford this. Although even I want to self-isolate, but that will mean having no access to food."

He further complained of their homes being too small to protect them from the spread of the deadly virus. Another resident, Guriya, while speaking to ANI, said " Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, my family is scared. I don't want the disease to spread in our colony as if it does, there will be no stopping it."The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier today stated that there are 1,637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

