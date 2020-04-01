Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feeding Spain's 'hero' medics for free, caterers and couriers team up

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:33 IST
Feeding Spain's 'hero' medics for free, caterers and couriers team up

Hugo Rodriguez runs a Madrid pizza business. But he's shut most of his outlets, and geared up the only one still open to feed doctors and nurses who are working round the clock to keep Spain's coronavirus crisis in check.

Spain went into lockdown on March 14, and the Grosso Napoletano chain that he co-founded began delivering to hospitals a few days later. Since rebranded Food4Heroes, the initiative he launched with that gesture is now established in several major cities. "One time, I went to Gregorio Maranon hospital, and a single doctor came down," Rodriguez recalls of one of the first deliveries he made.

"He looked at me, crying. Neither of us will forget that moment. It was like we were hugging," Rodriguez recalled. "It's meant a great deal to me; I feel we business people have a responsibility." Spain's medics are on the global frontline of the pandemic. The virus has killed more than 9,000 in the country - only Italy's death toll is higher - and confirmed cases have risen above 100,000.

The around 40 pizzas Rodriguez now makes free of charge for medical staff every day are delivered by volunteer couriers including Jose Maria Carrero Castano. "I'm not doing much compared to (healthcare staff)," said the 30-year old, who has swapped delivering parcels for taking food to hospitals, full time. "We try to raise their spirits a bit, make them feel supported."

With Spain's bars and restaurants all closed to customers due to the lockdown, Food4Heroes has drawn support from brands including Aloha Poke, Papa John's, Coca-Cola, and Danone and now also operates in Barcelona, Bilbao, Valencia and Malaga. In Madrid, participating restaurants, cafes, caterers and couriers are divided into five groups, with the public postal service - Carrero Castano's employer - providing vans and fuel.

Deliveries are contact-free, and companies supply masks, gloves, and sanitiser to volunteers. Grosso Napoletano chef Flavio Russo moved to Spain two years ago from Naples. His family there worry about the situation in Madrid, which has been hit hard by the epidemic.

"My mother would prefer it if I came back," said Russo, who is staying put, and working seven days a week and longer-than-usual hours to keep up with demand. "Each one of us brings our little grain of sand," Rodriguez said. "Our chefs pick the toppings of medics' pizzas as they prepare them. People have asked if they can donate homemade cakes."

"There's this very lovely feeling that everyone forgets who they are... and works together to get out of this as soon as possible." (Writing by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Ingrid Melander and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What's in the $2.3 trillion U.S. coronavirus rescue package

U.S. President Donald Trump signed the largest federal stimulus package in history into law on March 27 to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic and shore up medical providers on the front lines of the o...

Kuwait actress triggers uproar with call for expat ban over coronavirus

A famous Kuwaiti actress has sparked a furore by calling for expatriates to be expelled from the oil-rich nation so that locals can be sure of having a hospital bed if they fall ill with coronavirus. Hayat al-Fahad, 71, who is known for pla...

One more tests positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total cases 16

A 49-year-old Chandigarh man with no travel history to any coronavirus-hit country tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 16 in the union territory, officials saidAccording to an official rel...

European labs to receive control material to spot false negative coronavirus tests

Laboratories across Europe can now access control material to enable them to avoid mistakenly telling people they are free of the coronavirus when in fact they are infected, the European Commission said on Wednesday. The material was develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020