Teacher passes away as result of Coronavirus in KZN

The Department of Basic Education has advised all those who may come into contact with the deceased to present themselves for testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kwazulu-Natal | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:44 IST
The department also announced that a 14-year-old learner, related to one of the two teachers, in Grade 9 at Ogwini High School in Umlazi Township south of Durban has also tested positive. Image Credit: ANI

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, have conveyed their condolences to the family of the teacher who passed away as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 45-year-old teacher from Platt Drive Primary in Isipingo passed away on Tuesday after testing positive several days ago.

Another teacher from the same school has also tested positive.

Grade 9 learner tested positive

The department also announced that a 14-year-old learner, related to one of the two teachers, in Grade 9 at Ogwini High School in Umlazi Township south of Durban has also tested positive.

According to the department, the family of one of the teachers has also tested positive, and arrangements have been made to trace all those who may have come into contact with the deceased and the immediate family members.

Motshekga said she was devastated at the loss of the teachers and a learner.

The Minister said the department will ensure that the families, colleagues, and classmates of the learner receive counseling.

"Losing teachers at a time like this is particularly hard when they are instrumental in ensuring that learning and teaching continue during the time of the lockdown," Motshekga said.

Mshengu also expressed his sadness on the news of the passing of the teacher, noting that this is another sad reminder that we all need to take the necessary steps and be extra cautious during this time.

"We really need to also take heed of the government's call for social distancing, hygiene practices and staying safe. It can happen to anybody and for that reason let's ensure that we do all that we can to stop the spread of the virus.

"Government continues to reinforce the importance of social distancing and maintaining good hygiene by regularly washing your hands. We also need to continue to promote the values of social solidarity, community, as well as care and support for self and others," Mshengu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

