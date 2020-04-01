Six COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra, toll 16

Six coronavirus patients died in Maharashtra on Wednesday, five of them in Mumbai, taking the death toll to 16, health officials said. Three men and as many women, all confirmed coronavirus patients, died during the day, he said.

The women patients were 84, 73 and 63 years old, respectively. "One of them died at the civic-run Nair Hospital while two succumbed at private hospitals in the city," the official said.

A 75-year-old man and another, 51-year-old man died at Mumbai hospitals. A 50-year-old man died in adjoining Palghar district, officials said. It was the first death reported from Palghar, a predominantly tribal district.

The state has recorded 335 coronavirus cases so far. PTI ND VT KRK KRK

