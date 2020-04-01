Testing of frontline staff to reach 100,000s in coming weeks- English medical boss

Testing of frontline staff will go from the thousands to hundreds of thousands within the coming weeks, Public Health England's Medical Director Yvonne Doyle said on Wednesday.

"We are very committed to our NHS (National Health Service) frontline staff," she told a news conference, declining to give more precise information on testing numbers or timescales.

