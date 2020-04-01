Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa seeks IMF, World Bank, EU backing on debt relief

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:18 IST
Africa seeks IMF, World Bank, EU backing on debt relief

African finance ministers want International Monetary Fund, World Bank and EU support for bilateral, multilateral and commercial debt relief amid the coronavirus crisis, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) said. Africa is facing a perfect storm of an impending global economic downturn, plummeting oil and commodity prices and weaker currencies which threaten to imperil its coronavirus response.

The continent's confirmed coronavirus cases had climbed to at least 5,300 by Tuesday, with more than 170 recorded deaths, according to a Reuters tally. And while those figures constitute just a fraction of current global cases, experts worry that Africa's creaking health systems could easily be overwhelmed. Co-chaired by South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Ken Ofori-Atta of Ghana, the ministers met via video conference on Tuesday. Many wore medical masks, said the UNECA, which hosted the meeting.

"The call for debt relief ... should be for all of Africa and should be undertaken in a coordinated and collaborative way," UNECA said in a statement. African governments have asked for immediate relief from debt service obligations, including at last week's G20 summit, and would like to see a portion of their debts forgiven or converted into long-term, low-interest loans.

But the complexity of Africa's creditor landscape, which includes traditional bilateral and multilateral lenders, China, commercial banks, commodity traders and bond holders, will complicate efforts to ease the continent's debt burden. Some 55% of external interest payments are to private creditors, according to data compiled by the UK-based Jubilee Debt Campaign.

PROTECTION FROM DEFAULTS In an initial meeting organised by UNECA last month, ministers called for $100 billion this year to support African countries during the pandemic.

Following Tuesday's meeting, they clarified that $44 billion of that amount would be pooled into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and used to service African nations' external debt. "This would ensure no default by countries while providing them with the fiscal space needed to respond to the crisis," read a second UNECA statement issued later on Wednesday.

According to one UNECA official, such an SPV would allow for an immediate debt service moratorium while African countries negotiate with creditors for more extensive debt relief. Another $50 billion may be required for additional stimulus and a continued stay on interest payments in 2021.

The ministers agreed that Africa's development partners should consider debt relief and interest rate forbearance over a two to three-year period for all African low-income and medium-income countries. The proposals should be in place and ready for formal approval by the IMF and World Bank at the multilaterals' spring meetings on April 15, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

60-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, cases rise to 5

A 60-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in Odisha to five, officials said. The man, a resident of the Surya Nagar area in the city, was admitted to the AIIMS here wit...

U.S. intel points to deniable Iran-backed attack in Iraq-source

U.S. intelligence about a potential Iran-backed attack against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq suggest that it would likely be a deniable attack, as opposed to the kind overt missile strike that Tehran carried out in January, a U.S. o...

3 COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana; all attended Nizamuddin meet

Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said. Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in...

COVID-19: Doctors, paramedics in Kashmir cautioned against public criticism of govt efforts

Authorities in Kashmir Wednesday cautioned government doctors and paramedics of strict action for publicly criticising the efforts of the administration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. An order issued by Health Services Director Samir Matt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020