UK mobilises 3,000 reservists as part of coronavirus response

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:15 IST
UK mobilises 3,000 reservists as part of coronavirus response
Britain will mobilize 3,000 reservists with specialist skills as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. "It is expected that 3,000 reservists will be required as part of this tranche and will initially be mobilized for six months, to be kept under review," the ministry said.

"The Reserve Forces will be used to help deliver a range of activities, such as providing additional medical and logistical support for the NHS (National Health Service), acting as liaison officers and deploying specialist skills such as engineering and accounting."

