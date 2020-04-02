Left Menu
Development News Edition

State Department to Americans abroad: Repatriation flights can't continue indefinitely

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:53 IST
State Department to Americans abroad: Repatriation flights can't continue indefinitely

Americans abroad still lack a sense of urgency to get back home even though the coronavirus pandemic has intensified, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday, urging them to return now unless they are prepared to remain overseas indefinitely.

"If you were on a beach when an earthquake struck, you wouldn't just stand there, waiting for the coming tsunami. You would head for higher ground immediately," said Ian Brownlee, principal deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Consular Affairs at the State Department, told reporters in a teleconference. "Well, in this case the earthquake has happened. It's time to seek higher ground now, and not hope for rescue later," he said. He added that some Americans overseas that the Department contacted would respond by saying they would get back in touch in a couple of weeks instead of making a decision now.

The stark analogy comes after the United States has already repatriated more than 30,000 Americans from over 60 countries on more than 350 flights as the outbreak, which originated late last year in China, has now killed more than 45,490 people and infected more than 911,000 globally. Many commercial airlines have severely reduced or halted their flights to the United States as the pandemic prompted governments across the globe to close their borders and impose nationwide lockdowns.

"Sometimes, people get to the front of the queue and then say, 'No, thank you, I am going to stay here'," Brownlee said, warning that could be too late. "Come on in and talk to us and we'll help you get home now," he said. "But we are saying, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do this weeks from now," he said.

More than 80 repatriation flights scheduled from various locations were in planning stages, with Americans in South Asia, Central America and South America showing the greatest interest in heading home, Brownlee said. He added that another 24,000 Americans have also indicated they may seek repatriation.

The United States last month raised its travel alert to its highest level for the whole world, urging them not to travel while asking U.S. citizens abroad to return home immediately unless they are prepared to stay where they are indefinitely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil confirms first indigenous coronavirus case in the Amazon

An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported among Brazils more than 300 tribes, the Health Ministrys indigenous health service Sesai said on Wednesday. The 20-...

New York governor blasts 'selfish' residents; California short on hospital beds

The governor of New York on Wednesday cracked down even harder on public gatherings in the face of the coronavirus, calling residents who disregarded stay-at-home rules selfish as Californias governor warned his state will run out of hospit...

Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in US: state governor

A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut has said, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus. Governor Ned Lamont tweeted on Wednesday that the newborn was...

'Thank you China!!!' Mexico grateful for coronavirus medical supplies

Mexicos top diplomat thanked two Chinese charities for donating medical supplies to help stem the coronavirus outbreak in an online message that went viral. Thank you China Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a Twitter post late Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020