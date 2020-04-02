Left Menu
California coronavirus hospitalizations will exceed available beds in May -Gov. Newsom

Reuters | Sacramento | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:54 IST
California coronavirus hospitalizations will exceed available beds in May -Gov. Newsom

California's aggressive stay-at-home measures are improving the state's prospects for slowing the coronavirus pandemic but the state is still on track to run out of hospital beds in mid-May, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday.

