Climate summit in Glasgow postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus

A climate summit that had been due to take place in Glasgow in November has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finland said on Wednesday.

"Glasgow's COP26 climate conference will move from November to next year due to the global coronavirus situation," said a statement from Finland's environment ministry, which quoted U.N. climate officials.

