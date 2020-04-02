Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 1

Turkish Airlines has extended the cancellation of its flights from April 17 to May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, its CEO Bilal Eksi said on Wednesday, adding that limited domestic flights would continue. Turkish Airlines said on Saturday it had halted all international and domestic flights due to the virus, apart from 14 domestic flights to certain cities, as Turkey ramped up measures to contain the outbreak that has killed 277 people.

"Our international and domestic flights, which were halted until April 17 as previously announced over the coronavirus outbreak have been stopped until May 1 until further notice," Eksi wrote on Twitter. "Our 14 limited domestic flights will continue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.