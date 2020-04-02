Left Menu
Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 1

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-04-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 02:54 IST
Turkish Airlines has extended the cancellation of its flights from April 17 to May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, its CEO Bilal Eksi said on Wednesday, adding that limited domestic flights would continue. Turkish Airlines said on Saturday it had halted all international and domestic flights due to the virus, apart from 14 domestic flights to certain cities, as Turkey ramped up measures to contain the outbreak that has killed 277 people.

"Our international and domestic flights, which were halted until April 17 as previously announced over the coronavirus outbreak have been stopped until May 1 until further notice," Eksi wrote on Twitter. "Our 14 limited domestic flights will continue."

