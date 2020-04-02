Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to allow absentee voting for coronavirus patients in parliamentary elections

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 08:15 IST
S.Korea to allow absentee voting for coronavirus patients in parliamentary elections

South Korea will allow coronavirus patients to vote by mail or as an absentee in this month's parliamentary elections, as campaigning started on Thursday and the country grappled with a steady rise in new infections.

Voters will go to the polls on April 15 to elect 300 members of the National Assembly for the next four years, posing challenges over how to prevent a spread of the coronavirus at polling places while ensuring people's right to vote. The some 4,000 patients receiving treatment will be able to case their ballot via mail or early absentee voting, Interior Minister Chin Young said.

"We will guarantee the confirmed patients' right to vote as much as possible," he told a briefing, adding the government was still exploring measures for those who have not tested positive but are self-quarantined. A two-week campaign period for the election began on Thursday with candidates wearing masks and shunning handshakes and large rallies.

The National Election Commission has said all voters must wear a mask when they go to the polling stations, use sanitisers and gloves available there, and maintain distance with others. Officials will conduct temperature checks at the entrance and regular disinfection work. Citizens living in some 50 countries suffering major epidemics, including the United States and many countries in Europe, will not be able to vote as South Korea does not allow overseas residents to vote by mail.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 89 new cases on Thursday, taking the national tally to 9,976. A total of 5,828 have recovered from the virus, while 4,148 are still receiving treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury taps Wall Street firms for aid advice - sources

The U.S. Treasury Department has hired Wall Street bankers and lawyers to advise on providing tens of billions of dollars in aid to the airline, cargo and defense sectors, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The appointments ...

Padma Shri awardee & former 'Hazuri Raagi' at Golden Temple dies of coronavirus in Amritsar

A Padma Shri awardee and former Hazuri Raagi at the Golden Temple died here of coronavirus Thursday morning, a health official said.&#160; The 62-year-old Gurbani exponent&#160; had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coro...

Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures

President Donald Trump cast doubt Wednesday on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its coronavirus outbreak after US lawmakers, citing an intelligence report, accused Beijing of a cover up. How do we know if they are accurate, Trump...

Migrant dies in riot in Mexican detention center amid coronavirus fears

A Guatemalan migrant died and 14 others were taken to hospital after a riot broke out in a detention center in southern Mexico, authorities said on Wednesday, as tensions rise in such facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus. It star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020