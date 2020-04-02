Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Shenzhen bans the eating of cats and dogs after coronavirus

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 02-04-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 10:10 IST
China's Shenzhen bans the eating of cats and dogs after coronavirus
Dog Meat (representative image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Chinese city of Shenzhen has banned the eating of dogs and cats as part of a wider clampdown on the wildlife trade since the emergence of the new coronavirus. Scientists suspect the coronavirus passed to humans from animals. Some of the earliest infections were found in people who had exposure to a wildlife market in the central city of Wuhan, where bats, snakes, civets, and other animals were sold.

The disease has infected more than 935,000 people around the world and killed some 47,000 of them. Authorities in the southern Chinese technology hub said the ban on eating dogs and cats would come into force on May 1.

"Dogs and cats as pets have established a much closer relationship with humans than all other animals, and banning the consumption of dogs and cats and other pets is a common practice in developed countries and in Hong Kong and Taiwan," the city government said in an order posted on Wednesday. "This ban also responds to the demand and spirit of human civilization."

China's top legislature said in late February it was banning the trade and consumption of wild animals. Provincial and city governments across the country have been moving to enforce the ruling but Shenzhen has been the most explicit about extending that ban to dogs and cats.

Dogs, in particular, are eaten in several parts of Asia. Liu Jianping, an official with the Shenzhen Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said that the poultry, livestock, and seafood available to consumers were sufficient.

"There is no evidence showing that wildlife is more nutritious than poultry and livestock," Liu was quoted as saying by the state-owned media Shenzhen Daily. Shenzhen's initial rules, first proposed in late February, appeared to ban the consumption of turtles and frogs - both common dishes in China's south.

But the city government acknowledged this week that this had been an "a hot point of controversy" and clarified that both could be eaten. The city's campaign to stop the eating of wildlife has won praise from animal welfare groups.

"Shenzhen is the first city in the world to take the lessons learned from this pandemic seriously and make the changes needed to avoid another pandemic," said Teresa M. Telecky, the vice president of the wildlife department for Humane Society International. "Shenzhen's bold steps to stop this trade and wildlife consumption is a model for governments around the world to emulate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-How the coronavirus spread in Spain

Spain has the worlds second-highest tally of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Jan. 31 First confirmed coronavirus case in Spain, detected in a German tourist in the Canary Islands, who has been in touch with peo...

SoftBank terminates $3 bln WeWork tender offer

SoftBank Group Corp said it has terminated a 3 billion tender offer for additional WeWork shares agreed last year with shareholders, including ousted co-founder Adam Neumann, drawing threats of legal action from other board members.SoftBank...

INSIGHT-As Spain battles virus, medics' unions hit out

When Spains first case of coronavirus was recorded on Jan. 31 - a German tourist in La Gomera, one of the remote Canary Islands - there seemed little cause for concern.We believe that Spain will have, at most, not more than a few diagnosed ...

Australia begins pre-clinical testing for coronavirus vaccine

Australias national science agency said on Thursday it has commenced the first stage of testing potential vaccines for COVID-19, as it joins a global race to halt the coronavirus pandemic.Pre-clinical testing by the Commonwealth Scientific ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020