Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia reports 208 new coronavirus cases, total over 3,000

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:36 IST
Malaysia reports 208 new coronavirus cases, total over 3,000

Malaysia reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 3,116, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The Ministry Of Health recorded a total of 50 deaths, with five reported on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Irish jobless claims top financial crisis level

The number of people claiming jobless benefits or wage subsidy in Ireland tripled in March, data showed on Thursday, as the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak left the state supporting 513,350 people, or a fifth of the labour force...

Esports-Cricketer Stokes to test his F1 skills in virtual GP

England cricketer Ben Stokes will test his driving skills against five Formula One drivers, including Ferraris Charles Leclerc, in the sports second virtual grand prix this weekend.The World Cup winning all-rounder will team up with Thai ra...

World Health Organisation: More than 95% of people who have died of coronavirus in Europe have been over 60.

World Health Organisation More than 95 of people who have died of coronavirus in Europe have been over 60....

Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran Broadway actor Brian Stokes Mitchell has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a video message, posted on Twitter, the Tony Award-winning actor said he recently got the confirmation that his test for COVID-19 came positive.Ive been la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020