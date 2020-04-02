Malaysia reports 208 new coronavirus cases, total over 3,000

Malaysia reports 208 new coronavirus cases, total over 3,000Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:36 IST
Malaysia reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 3,116, the highest in Southeast Asia.
The Ministry Of Health recorded a total of 50 deaths, with five reported on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- Southeast Asia
- Ministry Of Health