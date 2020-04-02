Another coronavirus death in Rajasthan, nine fresh cases

An 85-year old coronavirus patient died here while nine others, including one who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive for the virus in Rajasthan on Thursday, an official said. Rajasthan has recorded 129 positive cases so far.

The octogenarian had suffered a brain haemorrhage earlier and was admitted to the SMS Hospital on Tuesday. "One person who had tested positive and was from Alwar has died. He was a known case of brain stroke," Additional Chief Secretary, medical and health, Rohit Kumar Singh said. This is the third coronavirus death in Rajasthan. Earlier two persons suffering from coronavirus had died in Bhilwara district but officials have maintained that they were suffering from other health issues also Nine more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Thursday. Seven of them are from Ramganj area of Jaipur, which has become a new hotspot of coronavirus positive cases, and one each is from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu. The one who was tested positive in Jhujhunu had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi. 12 persons who had tested positive in the state are those who had attended the congregation. Of the 129 positive cases, 18 are those who were evacuated from Iran and are in Army camps in Jodhpur.

