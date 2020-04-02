Two govt doctors booked for being absent from COVID-19 duty in UP

Two government doctors, deputed for COVID-19 duty, have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly not reporting to work in neighbouring Shamli district, officials said on Thursday

The doctors, Praveen Sharma and Vineet Saini, were booked on Wednesday, they said

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar, the action was taken after the doctors were continuously found absent from emergency duty during the lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

