Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia to revoke coronavirus information control decree after criticism

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:37 IST
Serbia to revoke coronavirus information control decree after criticism

Serbia's government will revoke a decree giving it control over information on the coronavirus outbreak, following protests and the detention of a journalist for reporting a major hospital lacked protective gear and properly trained staff. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the decree, enforced on Saturday, would be revoked on Thursday "so not a shadow could be cast on our work."

The emergency measure, which said information about the coronavirus outbreak could only come from Brnabic or those authorised by her, had drawn criticism from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) watchdog and local media associations. On Wednesday, police detained Ana Lalic, a journalist with private news portal Nova.rs, after she reported that staff at the hospital in the northern city of Novi Sad lacked protective gear and proper training.

Lalic was released on Thursday after questioning. The hospital, which denied the report, filed a lawsuit against her for defamation and upsetting the public. Many hospitals in Serbia lacked basic safety gear at the start of the outbreak. The government has since bought equipment and aid has arrived from China and the European Union.

Serbia, a candidate for EU membership, has reported 1,060 cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, closed borders and imposed a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Serbia's rights watchdogs and opposition parties have accused President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling coalition of stifling media freedoms, attacks on journalists and political opponents, corruption and ties with organised crime.

Vucic and his allies, who face a national election this year, have denied the accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-United's Rashford raises funds to serve meals to vulnerable children

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raised over 100,000 pounds 124,410 to ensure vulnerable children who rely on free school meals every day are still fed now schools are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Rashford, who said ...

Coronavirus crisis to end 'unhealthy' spending in football - Rummenigge

The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will stop the unhealthy inflation of player wages and transfer fees in football, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wrote in an editorial published on Thursday. With every crisis c...

8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Srinagar,&#160;Apr 2 PTI&#160;Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases 70 even as the first coronavirus patient of the valley -- a 67-year-old woman from the old c...

Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina

Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina on Thursday, the interior ministry said, extending measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,700 people and killed 16.The interior minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020