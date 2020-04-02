Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple tests positive for COVID-19 in Morena, MP count 100

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:33 IST
Couple tests positive for COVID-19 in Morena, MP count 100

A married couple tested positive for coronavirus in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 100, an official said. A 45-year old man and his 43-year-old wife were found to have contracted the virus, said district collector Priyanka Das.

The man had returned from Dubai last month but hid his travel history from the authorities, she said. "The two had been quarantined at district hospital two days ago for suspected infection. Their test reports were received today evening," Das said.

"The reports said both were asymptomatic (had no symptoms) but tested positive for infectionn. Doctors have started their treatment," she added. Further, 26 persons who had come in contact with the couple were also quarantined separately and their samples sent for tests, she added.

"It is a matter of relief that the man has a travel history and this is not a case of `community spread' (source of infection being unknown). He had travel history of Dubai, which he hid from the authorities. The man believed he was screened in Dubai and Delhi but no symptoms were found," the collector said. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in MP reached 100.

Earlier in the morning, 12 new patients were found in Indore, which included an 80-year-old woman and three from a family whose nine members had already tested positive for coronavirus, an official of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College Hospital said. So far, 75 coronavirus cases have been found in Indore, eight in Jabalpur, six in Ujjain, four in Bhopal, two each in Morena, Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone.

Indore, an industrial hub, is the worst affected. Majority of COVID-19 patients in Indore have no travel history, a health official said.

However, the health department has denied that the pandemic has entered `community transmission' phase in Indore. Eight COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including three from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Browns CB Ward to pay bills for 21 in need

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward plans to pay bills for 21 service-care workers and small-business owners whove been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Ward, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft, selected 21 recipients -- his jersey n...

Doctors warn of malaria drug scarcity

Limited global stocks of two anti-malarial drugs could wreck plans to use the medicines, currently in clinical trials, to treat COVID-19, doctors cautioned on Thursday. Around the world, countries are expanding access to chloroquine CQ and ...

Have quarantined myself on doctors' advice: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi

Amid a country-wide manhunt by police for participants of last months Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin here, jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi on Thursday said he has quarantined himself on doctors advice. We should help and support ou...

Portugal suspends rents, worries surface over post-pandemic housing crisis

Portugals parliament approved on Thursday the suspension of rents for vulnerable households and cash-strapped small firms during the coronavirus outbreak, but rights groups warned that the measure might only delay a looming housing crisis.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020