Couple tests positive for COVID-19 in Morena, MP count 100

A married couple tested positive for coronavirus in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 100, an official said. A 45-year old man and his 43-year-old wife were found to have contracted the virus, said district collector Priyanka Das.

The man had returned from Dubai last month but hid his travel history from the authorities, she said. "The two had been quarantined at district hospital two days ago for suspected infection. Their test reports were received today evening," Das said.

"The reports said both were asymptomatic (had no symptoms) but tested positive for infectionn. Doctors have started their treatment," she added. Further, 26 persons who had come in contact with the couple were also quarantined separately and their samples sent for tests, she added.

"It is a matter of relief that the man has a travel history and this is not a case of `community spread' (source of infection being unknown). He had travel history of Dubai, which he hid from the authorities. The man believed he was screened in Dubai and Delhi but no symptoms were found," the collector said. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in MP reached 100.

Earlier in the morning, 12 new patients were found in Indore, which included an 80-year-old woman and three from a family whose nine members had already tested positive for coronavirus, an official of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College Hospital said. So far, 75 coronavirus cases have been found in Indore, eight in Jabalpur, six in Ujjain, four in Bhopal, two each in Morena, Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone.

Indore, an industrial hub, is the worst affected. Majority of COVID-19 patients in Indore have no travel history, a health official said.

However, the health department has denied that the pandemic has entered `community transmission' phase in Indore. Eight COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including three from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.