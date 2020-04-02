Coronavirus: Source of infection not yet known in 7 Guj cases

Out of the over 85 coronavirus positive cases reported in different parts of Gujarat so far, authorities are struggling to find out the exact source of infection in at least seven individuals. While some health officials claimed that it is an indication of community transmission, others feel that Gujarat is still away from that stage even as the source of infection remains unknown in seven cases.

According to officials, people usually get infected during their foreign visits or due to local transmission, wherein they come in contact with a coronavirus positive person locally. In community transmission, the source of infection for a large number of peopleremains unknown as the virus spreads in a community without people knowing about it, they said.

So far, 87 people have been found coronavirus positive in Gujarat. While seven of them died, as many patients have recovered. In Ahmedabad, where 31 people were found positive, the source of infection in a man from Gomtipur area, who has died, is yet to be known.

"Similarly, the source of infection in a woman pathologist in Ahmedabad, who tested positive a week back, remains unknown," Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Om Prakash Machra, said. In Bhavnagar, authorities are still struggling to find out how a 45-year-old woman got infected with the deadly virus and eventually died.

"That woman never stepped out of her village. Her contact tracing did not suggest that she came in contact with a coronavirus positive patient. Although her husband had visited Surat, he is healthy. So we are not sure how she got infected. It can be a case of community transmission," chief district health officer (CDHO), Dr A K Taviyad, said. In Rajkot, where 10 persons have been found positive so far, authorities are stil baffled about a mother-son duo.

"We believe that the 45-year-old son first got infected and it then spread in his 75-year-old mother. Despite our efforts to establish a link, the source of infection is still unknown," Rajkot CDHO, Dr Mitesh Bhanderi, said. In Surat, two men with no history of foreign travel have tested positive. One of them runs a laundry, while the other one used to work at a leading grocery supermarket.

"Though it is still unknown how they got infected, it cannot be termed as community transmission. These are only isolated cases. In community transmission stage, multiple cases of such nature emerge from one area, which is not the case at present," Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Surat, Dr Ashish Nayak, said..

