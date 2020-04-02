Russian fund calls for joint efforts with U.S. in tackling coronavirus

Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:45 IST
A Russian state fund called on Thursday for promoting dialogue between Moscow and Washington, which is crucial in tackling the global spread of coronavirus, as Moscow stepped up diplomatic efforts on the global stage in fighting the infection. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, with more than 214,000 people infected. Nearly 5,000 people in the country have died from the illness, according to a Reuters tally.

A Russian military plane carrying protective gear and ventilators arrived in New York City on Wednesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow had paid half the cost of those supplies, with the other half picked up by Washington. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said it was the fund that took up half the cost.

The fund said it has been consistently calling for dialogue between Russia and the United States. Relations between the two countries have been strained in recent years by matters ranging from Syria to Ukraine to U.S. election interference, which has been denied by Russia. "Today, such dialogue is critically important for fighting the coronavirus on a global level," it said in emailed comments.

"The coronavirus pandemic is the global challenge, which can only be dealt with through an all-encompassing international cooperation including through partnerships of (RDIF)".

