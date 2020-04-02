Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida to allow two cruise ships to dock after impasse, NBC reports

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:43 IST
Florida to allow two cruise ships to dock after impasse, NBC reports

(Recasts, adds Fauci comment, PIX) By Zachary Fagenson

MIAMI, April 2 - Florida officials have agreed to allow two Holland America Line cruise ships afflicted with the coronavirus to dock at a port in Fort Lauderdale, resolving a days-long impasse that drew the attention of President Donald Trump, NBC reported on Thursday. The agreement would allow the cruise line’s Rotterdam and Zaandam ships to dock at the Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale after 27 days at sea, according to an NBC News article. Four passengers aboard the Zaandam have died, two of them after becoming infected by the coronavirus, NBC said.

Representatives for the cruise line and Broward County, which contains Fort Lauderdale, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal. The port's website showed the vessels were scheduled to dock at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. EDT (1700 and 1730 GMT). The Zaandam is carrying nearly 1,050 passengers and crew, while the Rotterdam has almost 1,450 on board.

Nine people suspected of having COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, will go to a Broward Health hospital, while foreign nationals will board buses directly to an airport before flying by charter planes back to their home countries, NBC reported. Forty-five severely sick passengers will remain on board. The deal comes after Trump earlier this week urged the state's governor, a fellow Republican, to drop his opposition to accepting the ships.

Governor Ron DeSantis initially opposed the ships' arrival in his state, and told Fox News earlier this week he did not want passengers to be "dumped" in south Florida. The nation's top infectious disease officials also urged that passengers be taken off the ships as soon as possible to prevent further spread of the highly contagious virus.

"You have to take care of the people who are ill. You just have an obligation to do that. And as quickly as possible. You've got to get the people who are not sick, who are not infected, off the ship," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS "This Morning" on Thursday just before the deal was reported. "This is absolutely necessary to do before you get further spread of the infection," added Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

U.S. Representative Donna Shalala of Florida said earlier on Thursday that it was immoral not to accept the cruise ship passengers. "We Americans don’t turn people away," she told CNN. "We did once and to our shame. We turned Jewish refugees, desperate Jewish refugees (during Germany's Nazi era) away. ... We will never recover from that shame.”

Keith Kobler, a passenger on one of the ships along with his wife Doris, told NBC that they were aware that the country had undergone a severe shift over the past month as the coronavirus spread nationwide. "It's probably going to be strange for us," he told NBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Govt allows select exporters to ship formulations

The government has allowed exporters having advance licences to ship formulations that have been placed under restricted category.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; On March 3, exports of 13 APIs and 13 formulations, including paracetamol, vitami...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War TwoThe Wimbledon championships were canceled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck ...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump does not plan to ask U.S. oil producers for coordinated cuts -official

The United States does not know formal details of Saudi Arabian and Russian plans to reduce oil supply yet and will not ask U.S. domestic oil producers to chip in with their own cuts, a senior administration official told Reuters on Thursda...

Pelosi to form bipartisan panel to oversee $2 trillion coronavirus relief

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will form a bipartisan select committee on the coronavirus crisis to oversee the spending of 2 trillion Congress has approved to respond to the pandemic.Pelosi told rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020