Left Menu
Development News Edition

India PM plans staggered exit from vast coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:59 IST
India PM plans staggered exit from vast coronavirus lockdown

India will pull out of a three-week lockdown in phases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as officials battle to contain the country's biggest cluster of coronavirus infections in the capital, New Delhi. The shutdown, which has brought Asia's third-largest economy to a shuddering halt, had been due to end on April 14.

Modi ordered India's 1.3 billion people indoors to avert a massive outbreak of coronavirus infections, but the world's biggest shutdown has left millions without jobs and forced migrant workers to flee to their villages for food and shelter. He told state chief ministers that the shutdown had helped limit infections but that the situation remained far from satisfactory around the world and there could be a second wave.

"Prime minister said that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once lockdown ends," the government quoted him as saying in a video conference. India has had 2,069 confirmed infections, of whom 53 have died, low figures by comparison with the United States, China, Italy and Spain.

But the big worry is the emergence of a cluster in Delhi because of a gathering held by a Muslim missionary group last month that has spawned dozens of cases across the country, officials said. Thousands of people visited the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in a cramped corner of Delhi over several days in March, including delegates from Muslim-majority countries Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

About 9,000 people linked to the Tablighi have been tracked down including 1,300 foreigners and transferred to either quarantine centres or hospitals, a top official said. These people had either attended prayers and lectures at the Tablighi's headquarters in the densely packed neighbourhood or came into contact with them later.

"This has emerged as a critical node in our fight against the coronavirus," the official leading the operation to trace potential virus carriers told Reuters. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media. The Tablighi is one of the world's largest proselytising groups, drawing followers from the South Asian Deobandi branch of Sunni Islam.

Its leader, Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, issued an audio message to his followers asking them to cooperate with the government to fight the disease. "We have to take precautions, follow the guidance of the doctors and give full support to the government such as not crowding into places," he said. "This is not against the principles of Islam."

Muslims make up about 14% of India's 1.3 billion population, the largest Muslim minority in the world. Health experts have warned that the death toll could surge across South Asia, home to a fifth of the world's population and with weak public health systems.

Bangladesh, home to about 160 million people, has extended a lockdown that was initially intended to last 10 days by a week, so it will last till April 11, the Public Administration Ministry said in a statement. Pharmaceuticals and export-oriented factories such as the garments industry, which account for over 80 percent of overseas shipments, can keep running, the ministry said.

"If the garment factory owners want, they can run their factories following proper health guidelines," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said. The economic fallout of lockdowns is already starting to show. On Thursday, Moody's Investor Service said it expects Pakistan's GDP growth to fall from its earlier forecast 2.9% to 2.0-2.5% for fiscal 2020.

"Consumption of services, which has underpinned growth in recent years, will be adversely affected by the movement restrictions," a Moody’s Investors Service Credit Outlook article said. Sri Lanka's central bank asked Sri Lankans overseas to deposit their foreign currency holdings in Sri Lankan banks to help the country tide over the economic pain.

The island nation's key export earners, including tourism, textiles and garments and worker remittances, have ground to a halt. Sri Lanka's election commission on Thursday also asked the president to seek a Supreme Court ruling on a date for parliamentary elections, which were to be held on April 25 but were recently delayed.

Following is data on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia, according to government figures: * Pakistan has registered 2,386 cases, including 32 deaths.

* India has registered 2,069 cases, including 53 deaths. * Sri Lanka has registered 151 cases, including three deaths.

* Afghanistan has registered 259 cases, including four deaths. * Bangladesh has registered 56 cases, including six deaths.

* Maldives has registered 31 cases and no deaths. * Nepal has registered six cases and no deaths.

* Bhutan has registered five cases and no deaths (Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Ruma Paul in Dhaka, Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. eases ban on gay blood donors amid coronavirus

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, April 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United States eased its policy on gay and bisexual men donating blood on Thursday due to rising concerns about blood supplies during the coronavirus crisis.The Food and ...

Govt allows select exporters to ship formulations

The government has allowed exporters having advance licences to ship formulations that have been placed under restricted category.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; On March 3, exports of 13 APIs and 13 formulations, including paracetamol, vitami...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War TwoThe Wimbledon championships were canceled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck ...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump does not plan to ask U.S. oil producers for coordinated cuts -official

The United States does not know formal details of Saudi Arabian and Russian plans to reduce oil supply yet and will not ask U.S. domestic oil producers to chip in with their own cuts, a senior administration official told Reuters on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020