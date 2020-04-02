Moscow extends partial lockdown over coronavirus until May 1

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that a partial lockdown and other restrictions introduced to halt the spread of the coronavirus would remain in place until May 1.

Residents of Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, have since Monday only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food or medicine nearby, get urgent medical treatment, walk the dog or take out the rubbish.

