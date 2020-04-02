Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, total cases 18,135

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 79 to 356 on Thursday, its highest daily rise, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,456 to 18,135, Health Ministry data showed.

It said 18,757 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 125,556 since the outbreak began.

