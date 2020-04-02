Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's property owner Spear will provide rental relief to retail tenants

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-04-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:43 IST
South Africa's property owner Spear will provide rental relief to retail tenants

South African property owner Spear REIT Limited will provide rental relief to certain tenants as a 21-day nationwide lockdown negatively affects non-essential retailers, it said on Thursday. The South African government last week published exemption regulations that allow landlords and retail tenants to negotiate lower rent or rent holidays for shops and restaurant operators that do not provide essential goods.

A halt in payments, however, also raises the question of whether landlords will be forced to default on their own debt commitments. "A revenue downturn across the entire retail real estate sector will be unavoidable in the current environment. We believe the retail portfolio will require our closest attention during and post the COVID-19 pandemic," Spear said in a statement.

"The bulk of relief requests have been received by our retail tenants," added the owner of convenience shopping centre Sable Square in Cape Town. Spear owns two convenience retail centres, both anchored by Pick n Pay supermarket. Its retail portfolio constitutes 16% of group revenue.

The CEO of non-food retailer Edcon said last week the firm will be unable to pay its suppliers while the lockdown is in place and may need to seek protection from creditors. Meanwhile, clothing and homeware retailer TFG said it will suspend store rental payments for April and budget clothing and homeware retailer Mr Price said it was looking at cutting capital expenditure, slowing down new space growth and seeking rent relief.

Spear's portfolio has no exposure to Edcon, TFG and Truworths, it said. "We note with much appreciation that Adidas global has reversed their decision to withhold rental payments to landlords and on behalf of the real estate sector and expect all large national retailers to honour rental commitments to their respective landlords," Spear said.

German sportswear maker Adidas apologised on Wednesday for saying it would stop paying rent for stores around the world forced to close by coronavirus lockdowns after a storm of criticism, adding that it would pay up for April. Spear said a low percentage of relief requests have been received from office tenants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland must cut coronavirus case growth rate to 5%, PM says

The progress Ireland has made to lower the daily rate of increase in coronavirus cases to 10 is definitely not enough and needs to be reduced to 5 to control the spread of the illness, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.Ireland re...

Global coronavirus death toll tops 50,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 50,000 people worldwide with nearly three-quarters of the deaths in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1750 GMT Thursday using official figures. A total of 51,364 deaths have been recorded acr...

Under pressure, UK government promises 100,000 daily coronavirus tests

Britains health minister promised a tenfold increase in the number of daily tests for coronavirus by the end of the month after the government faced criticism for failing to roll out mass checks for health workers and the public. Appearing ...

Oil soars after Trump says Saudis and Russians to cut output

Crude prices soared on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergency meeting of producers to deal w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020