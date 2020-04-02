156 who attended Jamaat event quarantined in Ghaziabad: Official

The Ghaziabad health authorities have so far quarantined 156 people who had come to the district after attending a religious congregation held by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi last month, an official said on Thursday

Now, police and Health Department teams are tracing those who came in their contact after their arrival in Ghaziabad, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) N K Gupta said. The official said 90 people have been quarantined at Sunder Deep Collage, 56 at Surya Hospital in Murad Nagar and five each at the MMG Government Hospital and the combined hospital in Sanjay Nagar

Gupta said till now 452 people have completed their mandatory 28-day quarantine period while 1,443 have been isolated in their homes. Eight people have been found infected with coronavirus in the district so far.

