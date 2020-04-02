Portugal shuts all airports to commercial flights during Easter period

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Thursday the closure of all airports to commercial flights during the usually busy Easter holiday period to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The airports will shut between April 9 and April 13 and only flights repatriating citizens or transporting goods will be allowed to operate.

