Jaguar aims to make 5,000 visors a week for UK health workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 02-04-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 23:33 IST
Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it is using its prototype building operations to make a target of 5,000 visors a week for health service workers, as manufacturers repurpose facilities to fight against coronavirus. The government is trying to boost the amount of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses and ventilators for patients.

The automaker said the reusable visors will be made at the firm's 3D-printing facility in central England and that it was collaborating with other firms as part of the project and remained in contact with the authorities. "Jaguar Land Rover continues to work closely with the UK government and has offered its research and engineering expertise, as well as digital engineering and design, printing of 3D models and prototypes, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science support," it said in a statement.

