Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. eases ban on gay men donating blood amid coronavirus

Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-04-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 23:44 IST
U.S. eases ban on gay men donating blood amid coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Storyblocks

The United States on Thursday relaxed its policy on gay and bisexual men only donating blood after a one year period of celibacy due to rising concerns about blood supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, said it was reducing a 12-month waiting period on men who have had sex with men to three months. The move came after a long-running campaign on blood donations by LGBT+ rights groups and some U.S. lawmakers seeking parity with the policy on heterosexual men and women for whom there is no required period of abstinence.

"This guidance is being implemented without prior public comment because the FDA has determined that prior public participation for this guidance is not feasible or appropriate," the FDA said in a statement. LGBT+ advocacy group GLAAD welcomed the FDA's decision but said it will continue to push for the waiting period to be lifted completely.

"LGBTQ Americans can hold their heads up today and know that our voices will always triumph over discrimination," GLAAD president Sarah Ellis said in a statement. "We will keep fighting until the deferral period is lifted and gay and bi men, and all LGBTQ people, are treated equally to others."

Rules on blood donations by gay men around the world differ, with abstinence periods introduced in order to reduce the risk of transmitting HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Britain and Canada require gay and bisexual men to abstain from sex for three months before donating. Germany and Austria have 12-month deferral periods, while the waiting period is five years in Taiwan.

Singapore and Greece are among the countries that prohibit all men who have same-sex sexual relations from donating blood. The United States imposed a total ban on gay men donating blood in 1985 at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic but this was dropped in 2015 with a 12 month waiting period introduced.

But the FDA has faced pressure in recent weeks from U.S. lawmakers, including U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called the restrictions "stigmatizing" and "discriminatory." Last month the FDA said the number of blood donations had been "dramatically reduced" as the coronavirus outbreak led to social distancing and the cancellation of blood drives. The FDA said the new recommendations would remain in place after the pandemic ended.

"Maintaining an adequate blood supply is vital to public health," the FDA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bezos Says Giving $100 Mln Gift To Feeding America, Which Will Distribute Funds To Their National Network Of Food Banks- Instagram Post

April 2 Reuters - AMAZONS BEZOS SAYS GIVING 100 MILLION GIFT TO FEEDING AMERICA, WHICH WILL DISTRIBUTE FUNDS TO THEIR NATIONAL NETWORK OF FOOD BANKS - INSTAGRAM POST Source text httpsbit.ly2xFIATU...

France will probably extend confinement beyond April 15

France will probably extend the coronavirus confinement beyond April 15, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday. France went into lockdown on March 17 and a first two-week period has already been extended to April 15.I can ...

U.S. Army rolls into Seattle with field hospital built for combat

Army Specialist Jordan Acosta thinks his family would have been more comfortable seeing him deploy to Iraq than this field hospital in the U.S. city of Seattle, one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus.I know my wife would be less worried,...

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering Collaborates With TCS for a Futuristic Program

The clamour for an engineering degree has always been high in India and it only keeps growing with each passing year. This is evident from the large number of students appearing for various entrance examinations as also by the number of eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020