Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down to earth by coronavirus

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 03-04-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 02:24 IST
Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down to earth by coronavirus

Chilean telescopes that comb the skies seeking answers about some of the universe´s most fundamental questions have confirmed they, too, have fallen victim to the mass disruption brought about by the new coronavirus.

Observatories dotted above the coastal city of La Serena and in the Latin nation´s dry northern deserts have closed for the first time since some opened several decades ago, citing the risk of potential contagion among international visitors and scientific staff. Research teams who often work in shifts traveling to the observatories from their homes in nearby cities and the capital Santiago were also hampered by flight cancellations and quarantines and curfews around the country.

The closures imply potential delays in significant research by international teams using material generated by the telescopes, their managers told Reuters. Chile is home to 70% of global astronomy investment. In recent years its telescopes have contributed images to advance theories of planet and galaxy formation and discovered a collection of planets that could help find life beyond Earth.

Last year, Chilean astronomers played a significant part in helping to unveil the first-ever image of a black hole. {nL1N21S0J3} Sean Dougherty, director of the ALMA telescope located thousands of meters above sea level in the cloudless northern Atacama Desert, said the shutdowns were "unprecedented" but unavoidable.

"A team continues working at the observatory to keep vital telescope systems operational and ensure that we are ready to restart operations whenever that is feasible," he said in a statement sent to Reuters. Steffen Mieske is head of science operations at the European-run Paranal Observatory 370 miles north of Santiago, which has been looking at planets beyond the sun and the black hole in the Milky Way.

He told Reuters its operations were curtailed after Chile´s devastating 2010 earthquake and during the social protests last year, but never closed in 21 years of operation. "All the visiting projects of scientists who come to conduct observations, typically from abroad, during April and May were canceled," he said. "We anticipate that a significant number of projects will be affected."

Karla Pena, assistant professor at the University of Antofagasta in northern Chile, told El Mercurio newspaper the closure meant she had to forgo a critical night´s research at the Las Campanas telescope in the Atacama. "The problem is that the objects I was looking at are only visible in certain windows of time," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic forces polio eradication group to suspend campaigns

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt an unprecedented blow to the worlds battle against polio, the head of the global organization to combat the disease has said after it suspended vaccination campaigns for the first time in three decades. With ...

ANALYSIS -Brazil's Bolsonaro isolated, weakened by coronavirus denial

At a tense cabinet meeting on Saturday in the Brazilian presidents official residence, Jair Bolsonaro found himself isolated. The far-right leader convened the emergency meeting in Brasilias modernist Alvorada Palace to resolve a dispute wi...

China answers Brazil plea for medical equipment to fight coronavirus

Brazil faces a tense period in the coming weeks in its battle against the coronavirus, with supplies of medical and protective equipment running low and fresh shipments from China not expected to arrive in the country for another month. The...

Health News Roundup: Spain's coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000; Coronavirus death rate twice New York's and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Spains coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000, yet there is glimpse of hopeSpains death toll from the coronavirus rose above 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020