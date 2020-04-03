Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt reports 86 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-04-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 02:25 IST
Egypt reports 86 new coronavirus cases

Egypt reported on Thursday 86 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 865, the health ministry said, the highest daily jump since registering the first case in February. Six more people died of the virus, the ministry said in a statement. In total, 58 people had died.

Egypt, the most populous Arab nation and home to 100 million people, has imposed a night curfew to counter the spread of the respiratory virus and closed its airports and tourist resorts. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised speech that next week would be critical to keep case increases at average previously reported rates, adding Egypt was still only in "medium-level danger".

He also said there had been a rise of infections in some areas as Egyptians returning from abroad had not self-isolated, prompting authorities to put returnees into hotels for quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic forces polio eradication group to suspend campaigns

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt an unprecedented blow to the worlds battle against polio, the head of the global organization to combat the disease has said after it suspended vaccination campaigns for the first time in three decades. With ...

ANALYSIS -Brazil's Bolsonaro isolated, weakened by coronavirus denial

At a tense cabinet meeting on Saturday in the Brazilian presidents official residence, Jair Bolsonaro found himself isolated. The far-right leader convened the emergency meeting in Brasilias modernist Alvorada Palace to resolve a dispute wi...

China answers Brazil plea for medical equipment to fight coronavirus

Brazil faces a tense period in the coming weeks in its battle against the coronavirus, with supplies of medical and protective equipment running low and fresh shipments from China not expected to arrive in the country for another month. The...

Health News Roundup: Spain's coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000; Coronavirus death rate twice New York's and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Spains coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000, yet there is glimpse of hopeSpains death toll from the coronavirus rose above 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020