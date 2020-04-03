Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon executive on defense after comments about warehouse protest leader

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 04:07 IST
Amazon executive on defense after comments about warehouse protest leader

Amazon.com Inc's general counsel on Thursday said his emotions clouded his judgment when he wrote meeting notes in which he allegedly outlined a public relations strategy against a protest organizer and questioned the employee's intelligence. Amazon declined to confirm the authenticity of the notes, which Vice News reported were from a daily meeting with the company's Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and senior leadership team.

David Zapolsky, the company's secretary and top lawyer, allegedly wrote that a worker who criticized Amazon's warehouse operation during the coronavirus pandemic was "not smart, or articulate" and suggested Amazon might "make him the face of the entire union/organizing movement." Amazon and other companies have provided vital deliveries as nearly 90% of the United States has been told by their governments to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, some employees have protested, saying the companies are not doing enough to protect their health.

Amazon said it fired the worker, Christian Smalls, after he came to the company's Staten Island, New York warehouse for a demonstration Monday in violation of his paid quarantine. Smalls, who Amazon said was in contact with a diagnosed coronavirus patient, did not immediately return a request for comment. In a statement shared by Amazon, Zapolsky said, "I was frustrated and upset that an Amazon employee would endanger the health and safety of other Amazonians by repeatedly returning to the premises after having been warned to quarantine himself after exposure to virus COVID-19. I let my emotions draft my words and get the better of me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reels at center of pandemic as home-bound Americans feel economic pain

New York City hospitals and morgues bent under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, struggling to treat or bury casualties, as the states governor offered a grim prediction that the rest of the country would soon face the sam...

Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will start furloughs of non-essential U.S. employees across the company on April 19, a response to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shut down or disrupted its media and theme park businesses.Disney...

Judge rejects delay of Wisconsin's presidential primary despite coronavirus fears

A federal judge refused on Thursday to postpone next weeks U.S. presidential primary in Wisconsin, but extended the time for absentee voting amid widespread worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Willi...

U.S. Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

The U.S. Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard his warship. The remov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020