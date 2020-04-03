One more COVID-19 case in Dharavi, Maharashtra's count reaches 423
One more coronavirus case has been reported from Dharavi in Mumbai on Friday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:10 IST
One more coronavirus case has been reported from Dharavi in Mumbai on Friday. The patient is a 35-yr-old doctor who has tested positive, according to officials in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The doctor had himself gone for testing after he felt he had developed symptoms related to the disease. BMC officials said that the doctor's family and close contacts will be tested for the infection.
The building where the said doctor resides has also been sealed by the BMC. Earlier, a 56-year-old man from Dharavi, who tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at Sion Hospital where he was admitted.
Maharashtra, as of Friday, has 423 cases of COVID-19, out of which Mumbai has reported 235 cases, according to the Public Health Department of state government. (ANI)
