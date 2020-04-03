Germany's coronavirus infections rise to 79,696 -RKI

Germany's coronavirus infections have risen to 79,696, with 1,017 deaths, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

Cases rose 6,174 from the previous day, while the death toll climbed by 145, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.