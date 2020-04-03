Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wuhan official urges vigilance as China plans to mourn coronavirus 'martyrs'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:11 IST
Wuhan official urges vigilance as China plans to mourn coronavirus 'martyrs'
Representative Image Image Credit : health mil

The top official in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in China, warned residents to stay vigilant and avoid going out, even as the latest data showed a decline in new cases in the mainland and zero new infections in the city. The country where the virus emerged late last year will hold three minutes of silence nationwide on Saturday to mourn the thousands of "martyrs" who died in the fight against the epidemic, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains, and ships will "wail in grief" after the minutes of silence are observed at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) across the country, Xinhua said. China appears to have curbed the epidemic through draconian restrictions that paralyzed the country for two months and effectively shut down the world's second-biggest economy.

The National Health Commission on Friday reported 31 new cases, compared with 35 a day earlier and down dramatically from the height of the crisis in February. All but two of the new cases involved travelers from overseas. The total number of infections in the mainland, which excludes asymptomatic patients, now stands at 81,620, while the death toll rose by four to 3,322. Worldwide, the number of cases has topped 1 million, with at least 52,000 deaths.

Beijing has pushed the country's industries to go back to work as the epidemic eases, hoping for a quick recovery from what many analysts expect to have been a deep contraction for China's economy in the first quarter. Top officials, however, remain concerned about the risk of a second wave of infections.

Wuhan Communist Party chief Wang Zhonglin said the threat of a rebound in the central city's coronavirus epidemic remained high and ordered residents to avoid leaving their homes unless it was necessary to do so. The comments came about two weeks after officials eased the total lockdown of Wuhan and allowed some of its 11 million inhabitants to go outside for the first time since Jan. 23, though they were still not able to leave the city.

The capital of central Hubei province has been the hardest hit by the virus, with 50,007 cases reported. The city is scheduled to allow people to travel outside the city on April 8, and volunteers in hazmat suits have been spraying public areas with a disinfectant in preparation for increase inactivity.

Restrictions have been gradually reimposed in other parts of China as well, including closures of cinemas that had been permitted to reopen. A county in the central province of Henan on Wednesday banned people from leaving without proper authorization and prevented residents from leaving their homes for work without clearance following several coronavirus infections in the area.

Top officials are also ordering local health authorities to step up the detection, monitoring, and supervision of the infected patients who do not show symptoms. Wuhan alone reported 51 new asymptomatic cases and said 705 people who had the virus but showed no symptoms remained under medical observation.

Beijing has also indefinitely banned foreigners from entering the country to curb cases involving travelers from overseas, though it has chartered planes to repatriate Chinese nationals in countries with severe outbreaks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus could trigger biggest fall in carbon emissions since World War Two

Carbon dioxide emissions could fall by the largest amount since World War Two this year as the coronavirus outbreak brings economies to a virtual standstill, according to the chair of a network of scientists providing benchmark emissions da...

When will U.S. economy bottom? Economists hunt for the right view

The economic crisis spawned by the coronavirus pandemic has produced a wave of grim U.S. data, with likely more to come as millions lose jobs, businesses shutter and spending stops.But at some point, the bottom will be reached. Given how fa...

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus likely ended record U.S. job growth in March

The U.S. economy likely shed jobs in March, abruptly ending a historic 113 straight months of employment growth as stringent measures to control the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and factories, confirming a recession is underway...

Fed's dilemma: Picking winners for $4 trillion in credit

When the Federal Reserve polled Wall Street about financial stability risks last fall, global pandemic didnt make the list.But the coronavirus outbreak has triggered virtually every other shock that was mentioned - from a stock market rout ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020