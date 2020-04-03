Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most people consider becoming vegetarian for their health

Most people who become vegetarian do so for their health, suggests in a new study.

ANI | California | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:50 IST
Most people consider becoming vegetarian for their health
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Most people who become vegetarian do so for their health, suggests in a new study. People are motivated to become vegetarian for different reasons -- the most common in western cultures being health, the environment, and animal rights. But how compelling are these different factors for nonvegetarians?

University of California, Davis, researchers in the Department of Psychology surveyed 8,000 people of various ages and ethnicities, in two languages, in both the United States and Holland, to help determine why nonvegetarians decide to become vegetarian. The results showed that the main motivation for nonvegetarians to consider being vegetarian is health, with environmental and animal rights motives being less common. However, people who are most committed to a vegetarian diet were most motivated by the environment or animal rights.

"The most common reason people say they would consider being vegetarian has to do with health ... However, people-driven primarily by health motives may be least likely to respond to vegetarian advocacy, in general," said Christopher J. Hopwood, professor of psychology and co-author of the paper. This creates a challenge for advocacy movements - what motive should they target?

One possible solution would be to target different motives in different groups of people. The researchers found that health motives were associated with conventionality and masculinity, whereas people who cite environmental or animal rights motives tend to be curious, open to experience, likely to volunteer and interested in the arts. Based on these results, advocacy groups could target certain kinds of people -- maybe advertise health benefits at a gym or church service, but environmental or animal rights perspectives at a museum or concert, Hopwood said. (ANI)

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

LPGA boss Whan says three scenarios in works for return

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan says he is working on three scenarios for a possible return to competition, knowing any firm timetable depends on global success in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Whan, in comments to the No Laying Up podcast...

PM discusses COVID-19 lockdown with cricket icons, top Olympic sport athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Indias top athletes, including cricket stars such as current captain Virat Kohli, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, amid a national lockdown to combat the rapi...

Hungary to unveil pandemic fund on Saturday, detailed plans on Tuesday -PM

Hungary will introduce a new pandemic fund on Saturday and work out the details of the countrys biggest economic stimulus package by Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, adding that the plans focus primarily on e...

COVID-19: PM holds meeting with 40 elite sportspersons including Virat, Sachin, Sourav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting via video conference with 40 elite sportspersons of the country including Indian captain Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Mary Kom on the ongoing situation in the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020