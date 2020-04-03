Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and interacted with the staff of the hospital, on Friday here. "People are working with utmost sincerity and commitment, you are all warriors. I have complete faith that India will soon be able to win the battle against coronavirus," said the minister which interacting with the staff.

"The country will always be proud of your contributions and sacrifices, and will always remember it. And I will pray for your health," he added. Later during an interaction with media here, the Health Minister said, "Today, I conducted a survey of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Everyone, including doctors, nurses, sanitation staff and paramedical workers, are working sincerely. I told them that the country is extremely proud of them."

He also made an appeal to the people to observe social distancing so as to ensure that the country manages to win the battle against the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

