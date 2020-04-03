Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany: ESM aid should be disbursed without lengthy visits from officials

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:01 IST
Germany: ESM aid should be disbursed without lengthy visits from officials
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone states that need aid from the bloc's bailout fund to tackle the coronavirus should get it quickly and not be first subjected to visits from officials proposing policies like, during the eurozone crisis, Germany's finance minister said.

Olaf Scholz told broadcaster ARD late on Thursday he was convinced the European Stability Mechanism - a bailout fund with 400 billion euros ($433.88 billion) in firepower - had instruments suitable for use during the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit eurozone countries like Italy and Spain hard. "We have the possibility to say we can do something as a precaution," Scholz said. He added any such action would be tied to rules but that these needed to be appropriate for the current situation in which funds were required for health and securing jobs.

"From my point of view, it's especially important to ensure that if a country says it wants to use these funds, that there's not then a load of commissioners who go there and first spend weeks discussing with them how they should change their policies in the coming years," Scholz said. He stressed that the aid needed to flow quickly, adding: "We don't need a Troika to come and first make proposals for the future as we've seen in other countries."

When Greece was bailed out during the eurozone sovereign debt crisis, a team of officials from the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as the Troika - famously visited Athens regularly to check progress on its bailout commitments and decide whether to release the next tranche of loans. On Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the ESM should be made available as a source of financing to countries with only minimal conditions attached and without stigma for using it.

Last week, EU leaders gave finance ministers until April 9 to come up with ideas on how to finance the recovery after Germany and the Netherlands shot down a call from France, Italy, Spain, and six other countries for a common debt instrument issued by a European institution. ($1 = 0.9219 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka reports one more COVID-19 positive case

One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the state on Friday. The patient is a 75-year-old man from Bagalkot and has been isolated at a designated hospital in Bagalkot, the State government said.Till date, 125 COVID-19 cases have b...

Sumo-Summer Grand tournament postponed due to coronavirus

The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament has been postponed by two weeks from its scheduled May 10 start due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association said on Friday. The annual 15-day tournament at Tokyos Ryogoku Kokugikan is on...

Japan's baseball, soccer seasons delayed again amid pandemic

The Japanese professional baseball and soccer seasons will be further delayed as the country grapples with the outbreak of the coronavirus. Japanese professional baseball had aimed to open its season on April 24 after previously pushing it ...

As humans get locked indoors, wildlife comes to visit but not to stay

The air is cleaner, the roads quiet, birdsong can be heard again and animals, from leopards and elephants to deer and even a civet cat, have been spotted in multiple places across urban India. As the coronavirus pandemic forces humans into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020