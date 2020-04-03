Malaysia reports 217 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 3,333

Malaysia reports 217 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 3,333Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:37 IST
Malaysia reported 217 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total to 3,333, the highest in Southeast Asia.
The health ministry recorded a total of 53 deaths, with three reported on Friday.
