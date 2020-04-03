Left Menu
Development News Edition

3D printers forge face shields for fight against the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:30 IST
3D printers forge face shields for fight against the coronavirus

Oscar Valera likes to use 3D printers to build an assortment of crafts, but he is now turning his hobby toward the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In just four days, the New Jersey high school teacher has printed and distributed 200 face shields to medical professionals across the country, including Florida and Texas. He is far from done. "One woman told me what you're doing right now is giving people peace of mind. You're probably saving lives,” said Valera, who found a shield design posted online.

Demand for face shields, along with N95-masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) has skyrocketed with the surge of patients infected with the highly contagious virus. There were more than 238,800 confirmed U.S. cases as of Thursday. That has prompted volunteer 3D printers like Valera to step in to support doctors, nurses and first responders, who are all in danger of contracting the sometimes deadly illness.

Face shields help protect frontline-workers from potential virus-containing droplets released by coughing, sneezing and other close contact. In Sunnyvale, California, community workspace nonprofit Maker Nexus has been running its 13 3D printers and three laser cutters nonstop. The company produced 1,800 masks for local hospitals and now has requests for another 13,000.

General manager Eric Hess said 300 volunteers helped scour the internet for raw materials to make the shields. They also reached out to hospitals in need of PPE and printed the visors for the shields. “They're sitting at home. They're working from home, or they've been laid off. This is a way that they can contribute,” said Hess, whose company uses the open-source Prusa 3D printed shield design from the Czech Republic.

About 500 shields have gone to the nearby Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC), where officials estimate nurses use up to 15 PPE sets over three shifts for just one patient. Dr. Sanjay Kurani, SCVMC medical director, said as coronavirus cases increased in the Bay Area, they quickly realized the hospital was burning through PPE faster than it could source the equipment.

"Once we hit the surge, we could be in very critically low supplies," Kurani said. Elsewhere in Silicon Valley, more companies are joining in.

Fremont-based PrinterPrezz, a 3D-printing medical device contract manufacturer that specializes in metal spinal implants, switched production to printing PPE after getting a request from nearby Washington Hospital Healthcare System. Snap Lab, a unit of Snap Inc, is also producing face shields to donate to hospitals.

In New Jersey, Valera said he will continue to do his part. “I don’t mind doing this," Valera said. "I just hate the fact that I have to.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Google to publish user location data to help govts tackle virus

Google says it will publish users location data around the world from Friday to allow governments to gauge the effectiveness of social distancing measures, brought in to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. The reports on users movements in 131 coun...

Spain registers 932 death in single day, toll rises to 10,935

As many as 932 people died in Spain due to the coronavirus on Friday local time, taking the toll in the European country to 10,935. Spain has the worlds second-highest COVID-19 toll after Italy. Spain has 1,17,710 confirmed cases, reported ...

Cleanup of US nuclear waste takes back seat as virus spreads

The US governments efforts to clean up Cold War-era waste from nuclear research and bomb making at federal sites around the country has lumbered along for decades, often at a pace that watchdogs and other critics say threatens public health...

17-Year entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande contributes 3-months salary to PM Cares Fund

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI Digpu Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar, an innovative venture in the Pharmaceutical Industry has donated his three-months salary to PM Cares Fund. He made this contribution to be a force multi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020