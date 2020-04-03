Left Menu
Development News Edition

Light physical activity linked to better daily function in stroke survivors: Study

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:37 IST
Light physical activity linked to better daily function in stroke survivors: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Stroke survivors who take leisurely walks or attend to nonstrenuous household chores may experience fewer physical limitations than their more sedentary peers, according to a study that may lead to better clinical recovery guidelines for those overcoming the medical condition. Researchers, including those from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the US, used accelerometers to measure daily physical activity in 30 stroke survivors for a week, assessing how much the participants moved, and how well they performed routine physical tasks. The findings, published in the American Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, noted that moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and daily routines that keep people physically engaged in lighter tasks contribute to better physical functioning in stroke survivors "Stroke is a major cause of disability in older adults," said Neha Gothe, a professor of kinesiology and community health at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who led the research. "We know that physical activity can improve how well people survive a stroke and recover after the fact. But almost no research has looked at how the physical activity of different intensities affects physical function among stroke survivors," Gothe said.

The scientists used two measures of physical ability. One was the Short Physical Performance Battery, which measures balance, walking speed and lower-limb endurance. And the other, they said, was the Late-Life Function and Disability Instrument, which asks participants to report how difficult it is for them to perform daily tasks such as getting in and out of a car, or pouring water from a heavy pitcher.

According to the researchers, on average, the stroke survivors logged only about seven minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per day. "In contrast, they averaged more than three hours of light physical activity each day," Gothe added. "This includes things like walking at a leisurely pace, housekeeping, light gardening or other activities that do not cause a person to break a sweat," she said.

The amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, according to the study, is the best predictor of participants' performance on objective measures of physical function. "Our findings are preliminary but suggest that - in addition to moderate-to-vigorous physical activity - those daily routines that keep us on our feet and physically engaged in lighter tasks also contribute to better physical functioning in stroke survivors," the scientists noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

J&K: Teacher in Poonch making masks for frontline workers fighting COVID-19

While health care workers and emergency personnel including doctors, nurses and police are spearheading the battle against coronavirus, there are some who are going the extra mile to protect those who are protecting others. One such individ...

Santander saves 1.6 bln euros in capital after scrapping final 2019 dividend

Santander saved 1.6 billion euros 1.7 billion by scrapping its final 2019 dividend, allowing it to offer 30 billion euros more in loans to households to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, chairman Ana Botin told investors on F...

Bolsonaro says Brazil cannot take months of isolation

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazilian society will not be able to stand two or three months of shutdowns to fight the new coronavirus, denouncing social-distancing measures enforced by states and municipalities across the c...

Dutch coronavirus deaths rise to 1,487 - health authorities

The Netherlands announced a further 148 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the countrys total to 1,487.It also confirmed 1,026 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 15,723, according to the daily...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020