Vietnam's total coronavirus cases rise to 237, no deaths - health ministry

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:26 IST
Vietnam's health ministry reported 10 more coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 237.

More than 73,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Vietnam, it said, and 72,942 people have been placed under quarantine. The health ministry has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the country.

